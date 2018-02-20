Jenelle Evans is sticking by her husband. The Teen Mom 2 star defended David Eason after his alleged homophobic tweets caused an uproar with fans.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” Evans told TMZ on Thursday, February 20.

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community,” she continued. “My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham]’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left … We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

As previously reported, alleged screenshots of Eason’s tweets went viral on Monday, February 19, with fans demanding that MTV fire the couple from the series. In the alleged tweets, Eason, who shares 1-year-old daughter Ensley with Evans, called members of the LGBT community “abominations” and wrote he will teach his children “not to associate” with gay and transgender people because “if you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.” (Evans and Eason tied the knot in September and each have two children from previous relationships).

Abraham spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the controversy on Thursday. “I love the LGBT community and grew up around couples way before it was legalized, so I don’t know where they stand, but I know like all the Teen Moms they don’t want to lose their only paycheck from MTV,” she told Us, adding that Eason and Evans did attend one of her birthday parties in Miami, but simply showed up, took pictures and left.

Other members of the Teen Mom franchise, including Evans’ Teen Mom 2 costars Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska, have slammed Evans and Eason for his comments. Fans have also started a petition to have the pair fired.

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!