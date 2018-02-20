Teen Mom 2 stars and fans are encouraging MTV to take action against Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, over his alleged homophobic tweets.

Eason, who shares 1-year-old daughter Ensley with Evans, reportedly took to Twitter on Monday, February 19, and called members of the LGBT community “abominations.” In a screenshot of an argument between Eason and a Twitter user about name-calling and gun control, Eason allegedly wrote, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

In another alleged tweet, Eason, who has two children from previous relationships, said he will teach his children “not to associate” with gay and transgender people because “if you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.” (Evans also has two children from previous relationships: 8-year-old Jace and 3-year-old Kaiser.)

Eason’s and Evans’ alleged accounts have since been deleted, but members and fans of the Teen Mom franchise are calling for more.

“I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents,” Evans’ costar Kailyn Lowry tweeted on Monday. Chelsea Houska retweeted Lowry’s message.

“People are removed from shows for comments like that,” Lowry continued in a series of tweets. “I just do not understand how the network is allowing them to get away with this.”

Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer echoed her castmate’s statements. “They need HELP! Something needs to happen! This is all disturbing to say they least, but not surprising!” she tweeted.

Chelsea’s father, Randy Houska, also took to Twitter to slam Eason: “In the meantime, I suggest you all report @davideportcity to @Twitter for the racist, homophobic hateful garbage he is posting.”

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham retweeted a fan’s screenshots of Eason’s alleged tweets with the message “If they fired @F1abraham they should fire David and Jenelle! Homophobia is not acceptable! #FireJenelle.” Abraham also retweeted a tweet from her ex Simon Saran, who has appeared on the MTV hit, that read “This is not the example we should be setting for our youth. I have many trustworthy and hardworking individuals that are Gay and Lesbians. They are outstanding individuals. I proud to have them on my team. This is actually embarrassing to see someone say this. #TeenMomOG #LGBT.”

This is the second time Eason and Evans, who tied the knot in September 2017, have been recently slammed by fans. After Eason shared a photo of Evans holding a gun on February 14 — the same day 17 students were killed when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire with an AR-15 rifle at a high school in Florida — fans started a petition to have him and Evans fired from the series. Lowry retweeted the link to the petition, which currently has more than 7,000 signatures.

Us Weekly reached out to MTV for comment.

