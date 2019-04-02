Bristol Palin Quits ‘Teen Mom OG’ After 1 Season: It ‘Wasn’t a Fit for Me’

Bristol Palin is leaving Teen Mom OG after appearing on the MTV reality series for only one season.

“Teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” the 28-year-old announce on Instagram on Monday, April 1. “$ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

She added, “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!! xoxo, B.”

The daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin had stated in the past that she took issue with the way she and her family were portrayed on the show.

“I’m a pretty great mom, work my ass off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2018. “@mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues. All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

Bristol wrote at the time that her life consists of more than “sitting around talking about baby daddy drama.” She then blasted the series for the “inaccuracies and false narratives” in her story line. “I hate getting all me on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it. Don’t believe everything you see on TV,” she added.

Season 7 of Teen Mom OG documented the Dancing With the Stars alum’s strained relationship with her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, from whom she finalized her divorce in August 2018 after two years of marriage. Bristol shares son Tripp, 10, with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston and daughters Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 22 months, with Meyer, 30, who once called Teen Mom OG “trailer trash.”

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment.

