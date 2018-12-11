Reality bites! Bristol Palin seems disillusioned with her reality TV experience on Teen Mom OG, claiming the MTV show is giving viewers a false impression of her life.

The 28-year-old aired her grievances on Instagram on Monday, December 10, in the caption of a Christmas portrait of herself and her three children: Tripp, 9, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 19 months.

“If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today,” she wrote. “Let’s be real. I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’ ….. my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH. I’m a pretty great mom, work my ass off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.”

She continued: “@mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues. All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

The Not Afraid of Life author acknowledged that she hasn’t always been on her best behavior but still contended her Teen Mom edit isn’t accurate. “Don’t get me wrong – I’ve said some mean things and learned a lot the last several months – but the life I’ve built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama,” she explained. “Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emo on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it. Don’t believe everything you see on TV.”

Dakota Meyer, Palin’s ex-husband, offered similar critiques of the reality show last week. “What’s sad is that @Viacom has turned @TeenMom into a trailer trash Real Housewives instead of showing what the true struggles of parenting are,” the 30-year-old tweeted on December 4. “I’ll bring my VLOG back and show you what single parenting looks like since they can’t seem to figure it out.”

Palin joined Teen Mom OG as a main cast member in July after previously competing on Dancing with the Stars and starring in the Lifetime reality series Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp. She and Meyer finalized their divorce earlier this year after less than two years of marriage.

Teen Mom: OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

