Lights, camera, action! Bristol Palin revealed that she is filming Teen Mom OG one day after Us Weekly confirmed she was set to join the cast.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG,” Bristol wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself, her three kids and three cameramen on Friday, July 20. “I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, July 19, that the 27-year-old abstinence advocate, whose mother is Sarah Palin, was joining the MTV hit. The network cut ties with original star Farrah Abraham in season 7 after she refused to stop working in the adult film industry. The My Teenage Dream Ended author, 27, later filed a lawsuit against Viacom. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Abraham and the production company settled the suit.

After the Bristol news broke, Abraham exclusively told Us Weekly that she could not be bothered with the casting shakeup.

“Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now,” she told Us one day after her Pomeranian, Blue, died. “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

Bristol and her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston welcomed her eldest son Tripp, now 9, when she was 17 years old. She is also mother of Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 14 months, with her husband, Dakota Meyer. It’s unclear if Meyer, whom she wed in May 2016, will appear on the series. The marine filed for divorce back in February, but the twosome have seemingly reconciled, according to their social media posts.

Teen Mom OG also follows the lives of Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell. MTV has yet to announce a premiere date for season 8 of Teen Mom OG.

