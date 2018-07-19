Goodbyes are never easy, as Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham can attest. The former MTV personality shared the sad news with followers that her Pomeranian Blue had died.
“Tonight, we lost a best friend, a little brother to my daughter, & most adorable Pomeranian BLUE,” she captioned an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, July 18. “I remember like yesterday bringing him home to Sophia from Florida and having Blue in our lives for 5 years now brought such a sense of love, support, relief, joy, fun & so much more I’ll be grateful for the rest of my life … I’m very proud of Sophia saying her good byes and loving her best friend and little brother so much.”
Abraham also revealed her plans for Blue’s body: “I always said if he ever passed I would stuff him and put him on my shelf so I hope for our memory of our best friend BLUE to be brought back home again soon thanks to pet taxidermy.”
In an accompanying video clip, the adult entertainer breaks down over the dog as her 9-year-old daughter gently strokes his furry body. “We are so happy that we could be with Blue during his last little moments and work this out and figure this out,” Abraham says in the clip. “And this is like our first puppy that we’ve ever lost. Sophia and I have been through a lot of firsts. It’s been crazy. But I’m so thankful for this little guy and I know my little princess is so thankful too and I always like, try to make light of this . . . but this is like, the most special little Pomeranian we’ve ever had in our life.”
7/18/2018 I had to share this as this doesn’t even seem real tonight we lost a best friend,a little brother to my daughter & most adorable Pomeranian BLUE, I remember like yesterday bringing him home to Sophia from Florida and having Blue in our lives for 5 years now brought such a sense of love, support, relief, joy, fun & so much more I’ll be grateful for the rest of my life. As a single mom this little guy has been my right hand man through everything and you all have shown so much love to BLUE over the years that’s it’s surreal we are even having to say he passed away tonight at around 8:35pm after being put down around his dog door to go out to potty on his balcony and literally no noise! no signs! and Sophia sees him just stop moving and she try’s to figure out what is going on & yells for me I’m in disbelief and she hands me my half limp Blue -thinking low sugar, we grab syrup and water, his eyes looking at me as if he’s talking but his tongue can’t move and his body can’t but I see in his eyes he loves seeing his water and food and light of all the food and I feel his heart beating and we’re giving him love but as his body goes limper we call the Emergencey vet and rush to the Emergencey hospital and no heart beat found was found- were incredibly blessed to of had one of the cutest most best friends in the world with Blue he’s is a little star 🌟 and forever will be in our hearts. I always said if he ever passed I would stuff him and put him on my shelf so I hope for our memory of our best friend BLUE to be brought back home soon again thanks to pet taxidermy, We love and cherish BLUE and learn so much from our dog passing away , with out a sound BLUE forever loved. I’m very proud of Sophia saying her good byes and loving her best friend and little brother so much – from tag, to sleeping together the memories melt my heart . Loosing your family’s best friend is awful and Sophia & I have had many firsts but I never thought a first like this would ever happen.♥️ #RIPBLUE
As the 27-year-old explained via her caption, the pup suddenly stopped moving after he was let out to relieve himself and couldn’t be revived. Though she rushed him to the E.R., no heartbeat was found.
The news comes just one day after the reality star faced backlash on Reddit for daring Sophia to tell her friends their dogs had died in a now-deleted Snapchat video. “It’s a kid dare, who is going to believe it?!” Abraham reportedly said in the clip. “Kids dare! So I said, ‘I dare you to tell one of their friends on ding dong ditch, first we are going to ding dong ditch, then we are going to come back and be like,’OMG Sassy, your dog died!’ It’s crazy right? It’s crazy!”
Abraham is also facing legal trouble after being charged with battery and resisting arrest earlier this week over a June incident in which she was accused of verbally fighting with a hotel employee and guests at a Beverly Hills hotel. Abraham disputed the news of the charges to Us: “It’s false and I’m not charged.”
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!