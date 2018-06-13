Farrah Abraham was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, June 13, according to online records from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, the Teen Mom OG alum, 27, started an argument with a male employee at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday, June 12. She allegedly struck the staffer as things became more heated. When the police arrived, she reportedly told them that she is a celebrity and began yelling, “You should know who I am.” She is being held on $500 bail.

The hotel’s communications director tells Us Weekly in a statement, “We can confirm there was an incident involving a patron in the Polo Lounge this morning. As this is an ongoing investigation with the Beverly Hills Police Department, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time.”

Us has also reached out to Abraham and the BHPD for comment.

Abraham was previously arrested in March 2013 for driving under the influence. She was taken into custody at the time in Omaha, Nebraska, after blowing a .147, which is nearly twice the state’s legal limit. Not long after, she tweeted, “It’s amazing what people believe and makeup [sic] (love my life). Thank God I’m successful and I don’t care about drama! Have a great day.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum pleaded guilty in her DUI case in June 2013 after striking a plea deal to avoid jail time. She agreed to six months of probation, a $500 fine and six months of court-mandated sobriety.

“[It was] really nuts,” she told Us at the time of her arrest. “But you know what? Going through hell and back, I feel like I have learned a lot.”

Abraham, who is the mother of 9-year-old daughter Sophia, quit Teen Mom OG in March after she claimed in a $5 million lawsuit against Viacom that she was “sex-shamed” by producers for working in the adult entertainment industry. The company told Us in a statement that the claims were “without merit.” The suit was settled later that month, but the terms were kept confidential.

