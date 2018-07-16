Farrah Abraham is facing more legal woes. The Teen Mom OG alum has been charged in her June arrest at The Beverly Hills Hotel, Us Weekly confirms.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ricardo Santiago told Us on Monday, July 16, that Abraham, 27, is facing two misdemeanor charges: battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer. If convicted, she could be sentenced to a maximum of 18 months in jail, according to Santiago. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 13.

In response to the news, the 16 and Pregnant alum claims to Us, “It’s false and I’m not charged. … I’m not guilty of any trespassing or battery.”

Abraham was taken into police custody on June 13 after she allegedly struck a male security officer in the face and pushed him while she was arguing with hotel guests. The Beverly Hills Police Department told Us at the time that Abraham (who was previously arrested in March 2013 for driving under the influence) exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation. She was released from jail the following morning after posting $500 bail.

TMZ later released a video of the adult entertainer cursing at police and accusing them of “provoking” her shortly before her arrest.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion,” a rep for Abraham said in a statement to Us later that day. “Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. … She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality television studios.”

