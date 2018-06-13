Farrah Abraham cursed at police and accused the officers of “provoking” her before she was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing early in the hours of Wednesday, June 13, according to footage released by TMZ.

“So if you want to f—king bulls—t me and if you want to act like I’m not a real adult, go f—k yourself, go f—k yourself and go f—k yourself,” the 27-year-old Teen Mom OG alum can he heard yelling in video obtained by the outlet.

“Where — where am I battering anyone? That is my wallet, that is my wallet … Give me my wallet,” Abraham continued. “I did not attack, or batter, or hurt or injure … I am a normal individual. It’s pathetic.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that Abraham was arrested after an alleged incident at The Beverly Hills Hotel. A male security officer at the hotel told police that the reality TV personality was involved in a verbal altercation with guests and claimed Abraham hit him in the face after he tried to intervene.

After Abraham repeatedly told police that she is “not going to be provoked to be arrested,” she can be heard screaming “I am not resisting you” and “You’re hurting me!” in the footage.

Police told Us on Wednesday that the My Teenage Dream Ended author showed signs of intoxication during the investigation. The Beverly Hills Hotel communications director told Us in a statement that there was “an incident involving a patron in the Polo Lounge” and confirmed there is an ongoing investigation with police.

“At this time, we thank everyone for Farrah’s concern and will assure that when she is released Farrah will release a statement on her behalf,” a rep for the reality star said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, “Farrah will return and continue to focus on her businesses and her daughter, [who] is her No. 1 priority. Please remember there are two sides to every story!”

Abraham is currently being held on $500 bail at Beverly Hills Jail.

