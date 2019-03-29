MTV’s ‘Pretty Little Mamas’ Join ‘Teen Mom’ Family With ‘Young Moms Club’

The Pretty Little Mamas are back — and are now part of MTV’s beloved Teen Mom family! The series, which followed six young mothers as they navigated their friendships and relationships in San Diego, only lasted two episodes following its September 2018 debut. However, they’re joining the network’s beloved Teen Mom franchise, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Teen Mom: Young Moms Club will document the lives of Chandlar, Nikki, Nicole, Alyssa, Cheyenne and new cast member Heather.

The show is the first of the franchise that will follow moms who are part of an existing group of friends living in the same city — they grew up together and lean on each other through the ups and downs of life as young mothers.

In case you missed it, here’s a quick catch-up on where each young mother is today:

Chandlar

Pregnant with Aaron’s baby, Chandlar, 25, is worried about how to balance her relationship, friendships and coparenting with her ex-boyfriend James.

Nikki

Nikki, 24, is trying to make it as a model and keep her boyfriend, Ryan, happy. She wants to show daughter Alaia it’s important to follow her dreams, but her boyfriend thinks she should stay home with Alaia. Throughout the season, she feels like needs her friends’ support more than ever.

Nicole

Ever since daughter Noelle was a newborn, Nicole, 24, has been single. However, she sees potential in new boyfriend Michael and thinks he may be The One. She’s supported by her parents but wants to find a way to provide for her family.

Alyssa

Alyssa, 25, is juggling her son, nursing school and her mother’s struggle with cancer. She’s also ready to get married to her son’s father and fiancé Brandon, but isn’t sure how to balance it all while planning her dream wedding.

Cheyenne

Since her husband, Teli, isn’t able to keep a job, Cheyenne, 24, has to convince her mother to help them in order to provide for their two children.

Heather

Ahead of giving birth to her second child, Heather, 24 — the newest cast member — is ordered to bed rest. She’s forced to put her dreams of becoming a “mommy mogul” in the beauty industry on hold until after the baby is born and is looking to lean on her friends.

Teen Mom: Young Moms Club premieres on MTV Monday, April 22, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!