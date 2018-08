Move over, Teen Moms. There’s a new group of young mothers in town and they’re bringing the drama! MTV’s new series Pretty Little Mamas follows the lives of five young moms who also happen to be close friends, as they learn to struggle with life, love, parenthood and careers.

Nicole, Nikki, Chandlar, Cheyenne and Alyssa all had different reasons for taking on the show, and are all in different stages of their lives. The cast opened up to Us Weekly exclusively.