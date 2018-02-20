Teen Mom 2 will go on without Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason. After alleged homophobic tweets from Eason went viral and multiple members of the MTV community spoke out, the network decided to cut all ties.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” a network spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.” MTV did not add if this will impact Jenelle’s story line on the show.

As previously reported, Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska, as well as Teen Mom fans, urged MTV to take action against Eason over his tweets. The father of Ensley, 1, reportedly tweeted on Monday, February 19, calling LGBT community members “abominations.” He then got into an argument with a Twitter user about gun control, allegedly writing, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

Evans has since defended her husband. In a statement to TMZ, she spoke out on his behalf. “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” Evans said on Tuesday. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham]’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left … We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Abraham responded.

“I love the LGBT community and grew up around couples way before it was legalized, so I don’t know where they stand, but I know like all the Teen Moms they don’t want to lose their only paycheck from MTV,” she told Us, claiming that they did attend one of her parties briefly, took pictures and left.

