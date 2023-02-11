Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards was arrested following cheating allegations against wife Mackenzie Edwards.

According to an arrest report obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, February 10, the former reality star, 35, was arrested after his wife, 26, reported to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that Ryan had posted revealing photos of her on his Instagram page.

The day before being taken into custody, Ryan was served with an Order of Protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and ordered to immediately vacate his residence near Harrison State Park. On Friday, Mackenzie alerted the authorities that Ryan had been in contact with her father, Bob Standifer, which she claimed violated the protective order.

“During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on February 9, 2023 advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings,” read the press release from the sheriff’s office. “During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for Harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Prior to his arrest, Ryan accused Mackenzie of infidelity on Instagram in January 2023.

“Take wife down off this I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others [sic] guys … tomorrow can’t get here fast enough!” Ryan wrote in the comments section of a sweet photo of him and his wife. “Don [sic] you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing.”

Weeks after making the allegations, the Tennessee native implied he wanted to reconcile with Mackenzie only to seemingly slut shame her the following day and post risqué photos of her on his social media. After Ryan’s latest comments, the pair deleted photos of one another from their respective Instagram accounts.

At the time of Ryan’s arrest, he was searched and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. According to the documents, he was booked on several charges including harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

This was not the first time the TV personality has suffered from substance abuse in the past. In March 2017, he was arrested for heroin possession. Less than a year later, Ryan revealed he attended a 30-day stint in rehab after shocking footage of him falling asleep at the wheel aired during the season 6 finale of Teen Mom OG. In March 2018, he was arrested again for violating his probation.

Mackenzie is the second person to file a protective order against the Teen Mom OG alum. In April 2018, Ryan’s ex Maci Bookout — whom he shares son Bentley with — filed for an Order of Protection against the 16 & Pregnant alum after he threatened her and husband Taylor McKinney.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” the mother of three wrote in the court documents. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone … [He] showed up under the influence of heroine [SIC] and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”