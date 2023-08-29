Teen Mom OG alums Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards’ relationship has always brought the drama, but the two have also made headlines for their blended family of four kids.

Fans were first introduced to Ryan during the series premiere of 16 and Pregnant, when then-girlfriend Maci Bookout gave birth to their son, Bentley, in October 2008. After Ryan and Bookout’s own rocky romance played out in front of cameras both on 16 and Pregnant and its spinoff, Teen Mom OG, the Tennessee natives found love with new partners: Bookout went on to have two children with husband Taylor McKinney, while Ryan married Mackenzie in 2017 and the two went on to welcome son Jagger and daughter Stella. (Mackenzie is also mom of son Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.)

While Ryan’s substance abuse issues and legal woes — as well as his estranged relationship with Bentley — have caused him great trouble through the years, he is more focused on his relationships with his children than ever after being released from jail in summer 2023.

Keep scrolling to see the Edwards’ family album with their children.