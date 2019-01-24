A Timeline of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Legal Troubles

Ryan Edwards, who struggles with substance abuse, has been arrested for drug possession multiple times.

The Teen Mom OG star shares son Bentley with his ex Maci Bookout. MTV cameras have followed the twosome since Bookout’s 16 and Pregnant episode aired in 2009.

After the pair split, Bookout married husband Taylor McKinney in 2016. The couple share daughter Jayde and son Maverick. Edwards, meanwhile, wed wife Mackenzie Standifer in May 2017. She gave birth to their first child together, a son named Jagger, in October 2018 while Edwards was in rehab.

Bookout previously spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about coping with Edwards’ drug abuse, noting she and McKinney have “stopped worrying about Ryan and his situation.”

“I mean it’s not like we don’t care, but we can’t live our lives constantly thinking about, worrying or questioning a grown man,” she explained in September 2018. “I mean, it’s not what we want our lives to be and so we know what we know and it’s up to the other side to know what they want to know.”

Scroll through for a timeline of Edwards’ legal troubles and substance abuse struggles: