Ryan Edwards is in legal trouble. The Teen Mom OG star, 30, was arrested in his Tennessee home on Tuesday, March 27, around 3 p.m. ET. Red Bank City police confirm that he was arrested for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession.

He was held on $5,000 bond and was bonded out at 10:15 p.m., a spokesperson for Hamilton County Jail told RadarOnline, who broke the story.

The arrest comes just one day after MTV revealed Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifer are expecting their first child together. He also shares 9-year-old son Bentley with his ex Maci Bookout. Standifer, 21, also shares 4-year-old son Hudson with her first husband, Zachary Stephens.

Date night with my lover lover 🖤 A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mack.edwards21) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:29pm PST

Edwards admitted to a heroin addiction in the past, and completed a 30-day stint in rehab in May 2017 after he was caught on MTV’s cameras falling asleep behind the wheel. The incident was aired during an episode of Teen Mom OG. “I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” he said in a statement at the time. “Without the support of my wife and parents, I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

During a December episode of Teen Mom OG, Edwards revealed that his drug of choice was heroin, and his wife claimed that he was spending $10,000 a week on the narcotic.

