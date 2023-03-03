No boundaries. Ryan Edwards was arrested after texting Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) on multiple occasions, which violated her order of protection.

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, March 2, the Teen Mom alum, 35, was alerted on February 10 that he was ordered to have zero contact with his now-estranged wife. However, he contacted her via text message nine days later.

“My god I don’t haven’t to live my life without you! Sorry!” he wrote on February 19. The former reality star reached out to Mackenzie again on February 23, writing, “For what it’s worth, I’m sorry and I do miss you.”

Ryan was arrested for the second time this year on Wednesday, March 1, and was booked for stalking and violating an order of protection, according to a press release from the Hamilton County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department.

Us previously confirmed that Ryan was taken into custody on February 9 after Mackenzie reported to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that he had accused her of cheating and posted revealing photos of her via his Instagram page.

The wedding planner sought out an order of protection after the social media incident, but Ryan allegedly broke the court order after he contacted Mackenzie’s father, Bob Standifer.

Two days before Ryan’s second arrest, Us confirmed that Mackenzie officially filed for divorce after six years of marriage. She was also granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their two children, per documents filed on Monday, February 27.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2017, share son Jagger and daughter Stella, whom they welcomed in 2018 and 2020, respectively. The 16 and Pregnant alum is also the father of son Bentley, 14, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout. Ryan split from Bookout, 31, in 2010 before she moved on with Taylor McKinney. The couple share daughter Jayde, 7, and son Maverick, 6.

Ryan’s relationship with Mackenzie was showcased on the MTV series for several years before they called it quits. In March 2021, the twosome and their family were let go from Teen Mom OG. At the time, Mackenzie insinuated that Bookout got them kicked off the show after McKinney had an argument with Ryan’s parents over his lack of involvement in Bentley’s life.

“Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV,” Mackenzie said to Katie Joy on Without a Crystal Ball amid the drama. “Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”