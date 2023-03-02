The drama continues. Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards was arrested just days after estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) filed for divorce.

The reality star, 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 1, for stalking and violating an order of protection, according to a press release from the Hamilton County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department.

The arrest comes two days after Mackenzie, 26, officially filed for divorce from Ryan after six years of marriage. The wedding planner was also granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their two children, per documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, February 27.

The pair, who met while working out at a Chattanooga, Tennessee gym, got engaged in December 2016 and tied the knot five months later. The duo went on to welcome two children, son Jagger and daughter Stella, born in 2018 and 2020, respectively. (The 16 and Pregnant alum is also father of son Bentley, 13, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout. While Mackenzie, for her part, shares son Hudson, born in 2014, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.)

Wednesday’s events mark the second time the Tennessee native has been arrested this month. Us confirmed that Ryan was taken into custody on February 9 after his estranged wife reported to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that he had posted revealing photos of her via his Instagram page.

One day prior to his detainment, Ryan was served with an Order of Protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and ordered to immediately vacate his residence near Harrison State Park. Mackenzie alerted the authorities that Ryan had been in contact with her father, Bob Standifer, which she claimed violated the protective order.

The father of three — who has a history of prior arrests related to drug abuse — was booked on several charges including possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics.

The Teen Mom OG alums have faced a slew of controversies throughout their relationship, which have often been documented on the reality series over the years. Their dramatic 2017 nuptials — where Ryan drove himself and Mackenzie to their ceremony as slurred his words and nodded off — was featured on an episode of Teen Mom, leading Ryan to enter a treatment facility for his substance abuse issues.

In April 2018, a source exclusively told Us that Mackenzie was in “complete abject denial” about her husband’s addiction.

“Mackenzie only wants to focus on having his baby and seems to be hoping that this will help him to be inspired to live a clean and sober life,” the insider shared. “Ryan denies the seriousness of the drug addiction, like any addict will do, and Mackenzie chooses to believe him.”

In March 2021, the former couple was fired from Teen Mom along with Edwards’ parents, Larry and Jen Edwards.