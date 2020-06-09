Stars Fired From Reality Shows Through the Years

A job-altering scandal. Although drama makes for good reality TV, many stars have crossed a line and their actions have real consequences.

In June 2020, following the murder of George Floyd while in police custody, global protests began and thousands marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

With that, many networks began looking at what their stars were posting on social media and were not happy with what they found. In a huge move by Bravo, the network announced in June 2020 that Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all fired from the show amid racially charged comments made in the past.

MTV also made a huge move during the movement, revealing that they would no longer be working with Dee Nguyen, who was participating on the current season of The Challenge, after she made offensive tweets.

“As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her,” the competition series announced via Twitter at the time. “Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice.”

The Challenge account also shared a link to multiple “anti-racism resources” for those who want to help. “We stand united against racism and urge you to join us in taking action to end racism, discrimination, and systemic violence,” the social media account added.

MTV also has also axed multiple cast members of the Teen Mom franchise over the years, including David Eason, after he made offensive comments via social media.

Although many fired stars have apologized for their actions after the fact, sometimes it’s too late. Scroll through the gallery below for more reality stars who were let go following scandals.