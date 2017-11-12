TLC announced the network has cut ties with Counting On star Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, after he posted various transphobic comments about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network,” a statement shared on TLC’s Twitter account on Saturday, November 11, read. “TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

The post was in response to tweets made by the Counting On personality, who has faced major backlash after his comments about the 16-year-old transgender reality star. Dillard tweeted on Thursday, November 9, “I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

Fans blasted the 28-year-old missionary, who shares two sons with Duggar, for using the improper pronoun and proceeding to refer to Jennings as “he.” The Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen author began her transition from male to female at the age of five and TLC has documented her journey on the award-winning series.

Dillard defended himself by explaining he was just expressing his concerns as a Christian and wrote, ”Never bullied anyone, just said I didn’t agree with what is being propagated on tv. I’m expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn’t make me so.”

Never bullied anyone, just said I️ didn’t agree with what is being propagated on tv.

I’m expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I️ say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn’t make me so. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

“Also, has anyone looked into whether a child is capable of making that kind of decision. We can’t vote til we’re 18; our brains aren’t fully developed til around 25,” he added.

Also, has anyone looked into whether a child is capable of making that kind of decision. We can’t vote til we’re 18; our brains aren’t fully developed til around 25 — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

Fans responded to TLC’s statement about Dillard by defending Jennings. “Yes!!!,” one person tweeted. “These so-called ‘Christians’ are not following the laws of Christ. They are judging, bullying and making false statements. They are the ones who really need to rethink their values. #LGBTQ #JAZZJENNINGS #RESIST.”

Another wrote, “And yet you still are technically financially supporting him, Jill and their kids! Taking him off the show WILL NOT prevent him from making these hateful statements. Pull the money and pull the plug on his bigotry!”

One follower simply tweeted, “Glad to hear that #DerrickDillard has been axed from #TLC line up. But this should have been done or said publicly months ago.”

As previously reported, Dillard’s first round of comments about Jennings in August sparked outrage when he tweeted, “What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God,” in response to TLC sharing a promotional image for the transgender personality’s reality series.

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) August 3, 2017

After TLC shared its statement Saturday, Jennings took the high road by simply stating, “In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love.”

In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love💖 — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) November 11, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!