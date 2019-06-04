Celebrity LGBT Allies

Marlon Wayans

The Marlon alum spoke out in defense of his daughter, Amai, in June 2019 after haters criticized his support of her during Pride month. “She’s not old enough to understand what that’s really about,” one commenter wrote. “She’s 19,” Wayans replied. “She’s who she is until or until she don’t [sic] choose different. Love her for her not what I want her to be.” He also explained why it was important for him to address trolls about the topic. “I thought of erasing [the derogatory comments] but I need the world to see the ignorance that still exists,” the White Chicks actor explained. “Objective without obstacles is a worthless triumph. We all will some day get to unconditional love. Because of my daughter I am one step closer. I am not God, i don’t judge i just LOVE. And still pray for the haters because i refuse to judge them too just love.”