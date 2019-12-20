



So supportive. Dwyane Wade spoke candidly about the “strength and courage” he sees in his 12-year-old child, Zion.

“I watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually come into,” the former professional basketball player, 37, said on the Thursday, December 19, episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast. “And for me … nothing changes in my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities.”

That being said, the athlete, who welcomed Zion in 2007 with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, admitted that his “job” now as a parent is to “get smarter and educate” himself.

The Chicago native explained to hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson: “Me and my wife [Gabrielle Union] are having conversations about us noticing that [Zion] wasn’t on the boy vibe that [my son] Zaire was on. And I had to look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘What if your son comes home and tell[s] you he’s gay? What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act?’ It ain’t about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you?”

The former Miami heat player is also the father of Zaire, 17, and Xavier, 6, and he and Union, 47, welcomed their now-13-month-old daughter, Kaavia, via surrogate in November 2018. “We want them to be whoever they feel that they can be,” Wade said of raising his brood. “That’s our goal. Understand you can be whoever and you can be whatever.”

Last month, the A Father First author clapped back at criticism over Zion wearing fake nails in a Thanksgiving family photo. “I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” Wade tweeted at the time. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in — so I get it. But here’s the thing — I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

The former shooting guard echoed this on Thursday’s podcast, saying, “All these people that’s out there saying these things, look at yourself. Understand that you’re the one that’s got the issues. You’re the one that’s got the problem. It’s not the kids, it’s not the ones who decide, ‘Yeah, you born a certain way, you gotta be that way.’ That’s not life, man.”