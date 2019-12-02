Dwyane Wade responded to “post-Thanksgiving hate” after commenters mocked his child Zion for wearing fake nails.

The former Miami Heat player, 37, took to Twitter on Saturday, November 30, after criticism of two family photos his wife, Gabrielle Union, posted over Thanksgiving. The pics show the couple with their daughter, Kaavia, 12 months, and Zion, who can be seen wearing a slightly cropped top and fake nails as the 12-year-old places a hand on Wade’s shoulder.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” he wrote. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

He also responded to a poster who wrote that it was “powerful & moving” that the couple are “embracing their son’s individuality.”

“(Damnit I’m crying),” the commenter continued. “In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image, & statements as a child isn’t a thing. That child is free & happy.”

The former NBA star responded, “As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them, love them and support them.”

His posts have received almost 300,000 likes, with commenters commending Wade on his stance.

“In the process, you’re raising more than just your own kids,” wrote one fan. “You’re using your platform to be a model for a lot of people who didn’t grow up with that kind of love and acceptance in their own homes.”

“Also… witnessing this type of parental love heals those of us who weren’t as fortunate,” added another. “It’s an *interesting* experience being a grown-ass man and being brought to tears just seeing a dad love his kid for who they are.”

Wade opened up in June about Zion’s decision to attend Miami Pride earlier this year.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” he told Variety. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

The former basketball pro, who shares Zion and son Zaire, 17, with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, added, “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be the voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know, ‘You can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.’”

Wade has also spoken out in the past few days about his wife, 47, amid her exit from America’s Got Talent.

While the Bring It On star has not addressed speculation that she left the show after speaking out about the toxic culture behind the scenes, Wade tweeted about Union on Wednesday, November 27.

“‘Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t’ Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” he wrote. “So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

He then addressed Union, writing, “As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world.”