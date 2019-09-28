Like mother, like daughter! Gabrielle Union posted photos of her daughter, Kaavia James, wearing a cheerleader uniform inspired by her hit film Bring It On on Friday, September 27.

The 11-month-old wore the outfit in honor of a football game on Saturday, September 28, between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Union’s home state. The replica uniform was gifted by Runza, a Nebraska chain of restaurants.

“Bring it!!!!! Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska,” she captioned the photo along with football and angel emojis.

In the photos, the America’s Got Talent judge, 46, sits behind her daughter grinning from ear to ear. The outfit is in green, red and yellow, the same colors as the restaurant, and the word “Runza” is on the shirt instead of Bring It On‘s Clovers.

The actress portrayed Isis, the captain of the East Compton Clovers cheerleading squad, in the iconic 2000 teen film, which also starred Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku.

The cuteness caught the eye of some celebrities, including producer Shonda Rhimes, who commented, “I love this ❤,” and Naomi Campbell, who left three heart emojis.

Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, welcomed Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018. The retired NBA player is also the father to his sons Zaire, 17, Zion, 12, and Xavier, 5, from previous relationships.

The Deliver Us From Eva star revealed exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month how she and Wade celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Saint Tropez, France.

“I was, like, really nervous to try [sea bobbing] and go underwater and all that, so that was kind of, like, a highlight, I got over a personal fear and enjoyed the sea bob,” she told Us. “Yeah, and the paparazzi [caught] an amazing ass shot. I mean, hello, highlight! Not in the gym doing those squats for nothing! I was, like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I was so happy.”

The actress said the couple also indulged in some wine from famous pal Eva Longoria during their celebratory trip.

“We had a great time. Drank a lot of great wine, we finally got to drink Longoria’s wine that she sent us in Capri earlier this summer and it was well worth it,” Union said.

