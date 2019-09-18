



Look at her go! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 10-month-old daughter, Kaavia, is officially on the move.

“FIRST STEPS EVER to the [America’s Got Talent] finale stage tonight,” the actress, 46, captioned a Tuesday, September 17, Instagram upload. In the video, the toddler walked toward a laptop and down a hallway with shaky steps. Union even dangled keys in front of the little one’s face to show off her walking skills.

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author and Wade, 37, welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in November 2018 after Union suffered “eight or nine miscarriages.” She captioned her Instagram reveal at the time: “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

The retired professional basketball player is also the father of Zaire, 17, Zion, 12, and Xavier, 5, from previous relationships.

Last month, the America’s Got Talent judge told Us Weekly exclusively that she’s happy she and the athlete didn’t lose hope in starting a family, despite her fertility struggles.

“[Kaavia’s] just amazing,” the Nebraska native told Us. “I’m so glad that me and my husband and our family just kept trying and plugging away and hoping and praying. She’s all of our dreams come true.”

The NBC personality went on to say that she doesn’t experience any guilt as a working mom, telling Us, “Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I’m a better mom because I’m able to go away and do what I love. Even if I failed miserably, I’m following my dreams. … I would be less of a mother if I didn’t set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people’s dreams come true. So I don’t have guilt.”

When it comes to her mom’s show, Kaavia doesn’t watch, Union told Us exclusively on Tuesday, September 17, at AGT‘s Finale Night 1 Live Show. Not only is the toddler’s bedtime 7:30, but “she doesn’t really watch TV,” the L.A.’s Finest star said. “Her favorite artist is herself! … Kaav loves Kaav.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

