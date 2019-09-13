These celebrities aren’t wasting any time getting their babies in the water! Dwayne Wade, Kenya Moore and more parents are making sure their little ones know how to swim safely.

Wade and Gabrielle Union‘s daughter, Kaavia, learned how to swim in July 2019 at 9 months. “Ms. Monica said, ‘Go!’ and @kaaviajames just jumped off the step?!?!” the America’s Got Talent judge wrote on Instagram at the time. “I don’t know how to feel about this. … Its wild and I’ve got permanent proud mama face! Lol.”

Moore joked that her and Marc Daly‘s daughter, Brooklyn, is “trying to catch up” to Kaavia.

In April 2019, Bode Miller opened up about his decision to teach his 6-month-old son, Easton, to swim after his and Morgan Miller’s 19-month-old daughter, Emmy died in a drowning accident in June 2018.

“Being a parent is inherently scary,” the Olympian said on the Today show at the time. “You’re worried about your food or your screen time or whatever, but the number one thing that can take your child, where none of that stuff is relevant, is drowning.”

Morgan added, “I saw 6-month-old babies and 1-year-olds and 16-month-olds, 19-month-olds, swimming — that could’ve been Emmy. That should’ve been Emmy. And it was that easy to commit to one session of what we’re doing now. It would’ve changed everything.”

The couple shared footage of their baby boy in the water with an instructor, who told them, “We really need him to know that getting to his back and resting and breathing is where he needs to be to save himself.”

