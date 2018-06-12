Bode Miller ‘Beyond Devastated’ After Daughter, 19 Months, Dies

Olympic skier Bode Miller is mourning the death of his 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier Miller. The toddler drowned in a pool in the neighborhood of Coto de Caza, California, on Saturday, June 9, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Paramedics were called to a home around 6:30 p.m. They performed CPR on Emmy and rushed her to an emergency room at Orange County hospital. They were unable to revive her and she died on Sunday.

“They had no pulses the whole way,” said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito, via CBS News. “It didn’t end well.”

Miller, 40, spoke out about the tragedy in an Instagram post on Monday, in which he shared several photos of his baby girl.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten,” he wrote. “Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

The athlete and his wife, volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller, are also parents of son Nash, 3. Morgan is currently pregnant and is due in October.

Miller also is dad of son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10, from previous relationships.

Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun says that Emmy’s death is under investigation.

