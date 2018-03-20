Real Talk

Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children

By
Chrissy Teigen
Model Chrissy Teigen attends the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on November 12, 2018 in New York City.  ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
It was a long road to parenthood for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. “You hear stories about IVF working the first try, but you’ll hear a lot more stories about when it takes a few times,” the supermodel told New York Magazine’s The Cut in April 2018. “Ours didn’t work the first time and it was devastating.”

At times, the Cravings: Hungry for More cookbook author wondered if she had done something wrong. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh I was on my feet too much, and that’s why.’ You just look for anything to blame, especially yourself,” Teigen revealed.

But in the end, IVF worked. Teigen and the R&B singer welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016 and son Miles in May 2018.

Of course, Teigen isn’t alone. Gabrielle Union, Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian and Jessie J have all spoken out about their infertility struggles. Click through the photos below to read their stories.

