Sharing her story. Kristen Wiig detailed her IVF experience in the hope of helping other women.

“As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff,” the actress, 46, told InStyle on Friday, August 7. “It can be the most isolating experience. But I’m trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it.”

The Saturday Night Live alum reflected on how “hard” it was not to personalize negative results while trying to conceive.

“You go through so much self-deprecation, and you feel like your partner may be seeing you in a different way and all this other stuff we make up in our heads,” the New York native told the outlet. “But when I did talk about it, every time I said that I was going through IVF, I would meet someone who was either going through it, about to go through it, or had a friend who just did it. It’s like this underground community that’s talked about but not talked about.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Wiig and her fiancé, Avi Rothman, had become parents to twins via surrogate. The news came one month after the comedian hinted at her growing family during an SNL episode.

“This is the Mother’s Day show, and at SNL, it’s a very special time to celebrate moms,” Wiig said in May. “Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day. So, I hope it’s OK, I would like to tell her I love her. I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.”

She and the actor, who got engaged in August 2019, are now enjoying their “slower … almost nonexistent life,” Wiig said on Friday.

“Now that I have these two little ones, my mind is just not on work. Even if this global [coronavirus] pandemic weren’t going on, I would want to be with my kids,” she explained. “Obviously, some days I get more sleep than others, but it is what it is. And it’s freaking awesome.”