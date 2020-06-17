Kristen Wiig and Fiance Avi Rothman Welcome Twins Via Surrogate

Double the love! Kristen Wiig and her fiancé, Avi Rothman, welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The news comes just one month after the comedian hinted that she had become a mother while hosting Saturday Night Live in May.

“This is the Mother’s Day show, and at SNL, it’s a very special time to celebrate moms,” Wiig said at the time. “Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day. So, I hope it’s OK, I would like to tell her I love her.”

The Bridesmaids star added, “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.”

Wiig listed one of those lessons as breastfeeding before she held up a plate of cooked chicken breasts. “Babies love that chicken, she would always say that,” the actress joked.

Us confirmed in August 2019 that Wiig and Rothman, 42, were engaged after three years of dating. The Love, Sex and Missed Connections actor had popped the question to Wiig several months earlier.

The Saturday Night Live alum was first linked to Rothman in May 2016 after the twosome were spotted making out during a trip to Hawaii. Wiig was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009. The New York native later began dating The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti in 2012. Us broke the news of their split 18 months later in July 2013.

Wiig told Stella magazine in 2011 that she had no plans to walk down the aisle for a second time.

“I probably won’t ever get married [again]; it’s not something that I would want to do,” Wiig said at the time. “[In Bridesmaids we were careful] to not send the message that you need to get married. I think women put that pressure on themselves, maybe even more than society does, but if you’re the single girl at the wedding, you know someone is going to ask you when you’re going to get married.”

Reporting by Brody Brown