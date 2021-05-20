Sharing her story. Ashley Slack revealed her and Jason Wahler’s July 2020 pregnancy loss on the Wednesday, May 19, episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“It’s no secret that Jason and I struggled over the years in our relationship,” the model, 32, captioned a throwback selfie via Instagram after the MTV show aired. “So when COVID hit, we took months to work on us, zoom therapy, meetings etc. We always wanted more children, but we’re not in a place where we felt it was best to have one. In May 2020 after three years, we decided it was finally a great time to take the next step for having another baby. I had an IUD and decided it was time to get it out and grow our family.”

Slack, who is the mother of daughter Delilah, 3, went on to write that she “immediately got pregnant” and created a “special” box to surprise Wahler, 33, with her positive pregnancy test. The hairstylist also told her friends and family the news.

“I couldn’t contain my excitement!” she explained. “Nine weeks later, I went in for my ultrasound. I remember hearing my doctor tell me I didn’t have a fetus, I had a molar pregnancy and I needed surgery within a few days to make sure it was not cancer. I felt so alone. I didn’t understand what this was and why I had to have surgery so quickly. First no baby, now maybe cancer?! My whole world came crashing down.”

Slack had a D&C procedure in July 2020 and had to go to the appointment alone due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It was a horrible feeling to be so alone having surgery and knowing the news I had just found out,” Slack wrote. “It took months later and many doctor appointments until my HCG levels finally were zero. From that point on, we tried again and finally got pregnant with our son. Words cannot express the gratitude I have for this miracle baby.”

The reality TV personalities shared their pregnancy news with their Instagram followers in February. “Surprise!” the pregnant star wrote at the time. “The newest addition to our family is coming June 2021.”

Slack is currently 35 weeks along and “so excited” to give birth, she captioned a maternity photo earlier this month. “It’s euphoric and like Christmas morning as a kid being able to finally see your baby for the first time. A feeling indescribable.”