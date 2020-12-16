Bare baby bumps! Many celebrity moms have shared nude pictures while pregnant.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella did a joint maternity shoot while expecting their sons, Matteo and Buddy, respectively, in July 2020. The twins stood back to back and covered their chests in the black-and-white photos.

“I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times,” Nikki wrote via Instagram at the time. “I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in four weeks.”

As for Brie, she gushed about how “special” it was to be pregnant alongside Nikki.

“As twins, I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different,” she wrote. “It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become, from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever.”

As for April Love Geary, the model snapped a nude photo in December 2020 ahead of her and Robin Thicke’s son Luca’s birth. When an Instagram troll slammed the mirror selfie, asking what she was doing and saying her body was for her “husband,” the California native clapped back.

“Mowing the lawn? What does it look like I’m doing???” Geary replied. “I don’t have a husband????? Also, no man owns MY body.”

