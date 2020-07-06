Twinning to the end! Pregnant Nikki Bella and Brie Bella posed nude in black-and-white maternity photos in their third trimesters.

“I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times,” Nikki, 36, captioned a Monday, July 6, Instagram slideshow of herself and her twin sister. “I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks.”

Nikki also shared asolo portrait as well as a PDA picture with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev.

“Loved this moment with him!” she captioned the photo with the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38. “He was so nervous it was the cutest thing ever! Goodness he is going to be such an amazing Dad. I just can’t wait for it!”

As for Brie, the reality star wrote, “This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing. As twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever.”

Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are already the parents of 3-year-old daughter, Birdie. While Brie “isn’t one to do sexy selfies,” she joked, “I’ll pose nude pregnant any day lol.”

The Incomparable co-authors announced in January that they are pregnant and due within two weeks of each other. The siblings are both planning on filming their births for their E! show.