Meant to be! Nikki Bella spoke candidly about her dreams of becoming a mom long before her January 2020 pregnancy announcement.

Us Weekly confirmed on January 29 that the retired professional wrestler and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting their first child. The Total Bellas alum’s twin sister, Brie Bella, is also pregnant with baby No. 2 and due within one week and a half of her sibling.

“@briebella this life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side,” Nikki wrote on Instagram at the time.

She and the Dancing With the Stars pro got engaged in November and shared their proposal pictures two months later. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the athlete captioned her Instagram reveal in January. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

The dancer added with a post of his own: “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

Us broke the news in January 2019 that the couple were dating following her split from John Cena. Nikki and Chigvintsev met on season 25 of the ABC show in 2017 and remained friends before their relationship took a romantic turn.

The California native opened up about meeting her fiancé’s parents in December, admitting she was “very nervous.” Nikki explained to Us, “One thing that was very difficult is the language barrier. His parents only speak Russian; I don’t know Russian. But, you always hear about Russian parents, especially the moms. They’re very protective of their boys, so I was very nervous.”

The Strictly Come Dancing star gushed that his mom and dad “loved” her. “It’s been a great reunion,” he told Us at the time. “I haven’t seen them for over 5 years. They’ve been able to finally meet her in person, her to be able to see them, it was kind of a dream come true.”

