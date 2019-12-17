



“We were trying for eight months, and I couldn’t get pregnant,” the former professional wrestler, 36, revealed in her and Nikki Bella’s January/February Health cover story, published on Monday, December 16. “I was stressed, and it wasn’t happening. There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something, like, it’s not a great time to have another baby.”

The California native admitted that she is nervous about the “big-time” changes that come from transitioning from one child to two. “To be honest, I’d get these sweats thinking about how to travel with two,” Brie said. “Bryan travels all the time, [but] we were talking about it, and think it would be amazing to see Birdie as a big sister. I just have to think about my career — and does it fit in now, or do I need to wait until my husband is home more?”

As for her twin sister, Nikki “definitely want[s] to be a mom one day,” but not yet.

“I’m freezing my eggs,” the former reality star told the outlet. “I also found out I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] — it kills your fertility. I’m getting brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations and hair loss. I actually just found out and was devastated. You research it, and there is no cure. I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom. So yes, I do feel like being a mom is in my future. I am just not sure how soon.” (Nikki, who split from John Cena in 2018, is currently dating Artem Chigvintsev.)

For now, the “The Bellas Podcast” cohosts are all about Birdie. “I never realized unconditional love until Birdie and now I see this little girl and I would do anything for her in a heartbeat,” Nikki told Us exclusively of her niece in May 2018.

Brie joked at the time: “Even when she slaps you.”