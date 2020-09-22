10 Best Joggers and Sweatpants for Women in 2020

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all love wearing sweatpants — period. What’s not to love? The soft coziness is seriously heaven-sent for lounging, especially in the fall and winter weather. The only issue is their wearability in the real world. You can totally wear sweats to run a quick errand or walk the dog, but when you’re hanging out with people or heading downtown, you’re probably going to change to something else.

The good news, however, is that sweats are starting to seriously show themselves as fashion staples too, thanks to new trends like athleisure that embrace coziness for its chic potential. That’s how joggers were born. There are so many sweatpants and joggers on the market now that not only feel soft like a cloud but look like a million bucks. From designer brands, to tie-dye, to athletic, to maternity, there’s a pair of sweats out there for everyone — and we’re ready to help you find it!

Best comfortable joggers: Athleta Balance Joggers

These joggers are made with Athleta’s softest fabric, which is called Plush Nirvana. The name basically says it all. Adding to the comfort factor are the adjustable drawstring waistband and the semi-fitted construction, the material made to “skim easily over the body.” Reviewers say these are the “softest, plushest joggers ever”!

Get the Balance Jogger for just $89 at Athleta with free shipping!

Best sweatpants on Amazon: PUMA Women’s Sweatpants

We doubt anyone would be surprised to find a brand like PUMA on this list, but you might be surprised to find these sweats are on Amazon — and on sale! These jersey sweats are soft and smooth, and instead of looking baggy or unkempt, they actually have a super flattering fit!

Get the PUMA Women’s Sweatpants starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Lululemon joggers: Align Joggers 28″

Lululemon’s Align collection is famous — it’s just that good. These joggers prove exactly why. Their sweat-wicking fabric is “buttery-soft and weightless,” not to mention breathable and super stretchy. The high-rise fit helps them look ready for the real world, and features like the hidden waistband pocket will keep you smiling every time you put these joggers on!

Get the Align Joggers 28″ for just $98 at Lululemon with free shipping!

Best tie-dye joggers: Zella Tie-Dye Joggers

New from Nordstrom-exclusive brand Zella, these tie-dye joggers are here to “energize your everyday look.” They come in black, blue and pink, each pair featuring white dye accents that look like light reflecting on water. Zella has never let us down in the athletic and loungewear departments before, and it looks like the brand isn’t looking to start now!

Get the Zella Tie-Dye Joggers for just $59 exclusively at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Best workout joggers: The Gym People Joggers

These slick joggers are made of a skin-friendly fabric with four-way stretch, making them perfect for anything from morning runs to midnight yoga. The pockets are deep enough to hold your essential belongings while you’re out, and the tapered legs won’t hold you back when you’re slaying your workout!

Get The Gym People Joggers starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best maternity joggers: Hatch Indoor Outdoor Jogger

These lightweight French terry joggers are perfect for anyone currently pregnant or recovering after giving birth. They’re especially lovely for anyone who’s had a C-section, since there’s minimal rubbing. They have a loose, easy fit, but they still taper just enough at the ankle to make them wearable both indoors and outdoors — as the name implies!

Get The Indoor Outdoor Joggers for just $128 at Hatch with free standard shipping!

Best designer sweatpants: Moschino Casual Pants

These Moschino pants are made of the softest sweatshirt fleece with a French terry lining. They feature logo embroidery at the hip, immediately elevating them, and have a tapered leg. When you’re wearing sweats like these, we don’t think anyone can deny their wearability. Plus, they’re on sale!

Get the Moschino Casual Pants (originally $284) for just $241 at YOOX!

Best dressy joggers: Avec Les Filles Faisa Faux Leather Joggers

Not every pair of joggers has to be made of fleece or terry. This faux-leather pair is made for a night out. Try these pants with booties or mules, tuck in a tank or turtleneck tee and you’re set. You could also try them with heels and a blazer. They’re going to open your wardrobe up to so many outfit possibilities!

Get the Faisa Faux Leather Joggers for just $128 at Anthropologie!

Best wide leg sweatpants: Icyzone Culottes

The tapered look of joggers is great, but wide leg silhouettes are also very in right now, especially in a culotte cut. These bottoms keep it easy with a raw hem, drawstring waist and loose fit, but they also keep things cute with a 3/4-length and pockets. These are amazing transitional pants for between seasons!

Get the Icyzone Culottes starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best slim sweatpants: Free People Sunny Skinny Sweatpants

Yes, skinny sweatpants are a thing, and yes, they’re as amazing as they sound. This Free People pair is made from a soft, washed-down knit, and over 250 reviewers have left their love for them on Nordstrom. They come in so many colors too!

Get the Free People FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants for just $48 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!