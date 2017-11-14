Busy Bellas! Us Weekly caught up with Nikki and Brie Bella at the NBCUniversal Press Junket in Hollywood on Monday, November 13, where the sisters dished on wedding planning, babies and more.

“It’s going. It’s going slowly,” the engaged WWE Diva, 33, said about wedding planning with fiancé John Cena. “I feel like this week we did a lot. We tried to lock down a location and plan that type of stuff, so I feel like it’s gonna be here before you know it.”

“All my friends haven’t met John’s family and only a little of my family has met John’s family, so I think what excites me is to have everyone under one roof this weekend that’s going to just be so incredible,” she gushed to Us. “The day we can say where we’re getting married at, that gets me excited and to put on a wedding dress gets me really frickin’ excited because I got a beautiful one, so … I can’t wait!”

Nikki, who was recently busy with her stint on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, isn’t the only one whose schedule has changed recently. Brie has her hands full with 6-month-old daughter Birdie – but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Changing diapers and having spit up on me all day. It’s crazy, Birdie just turned 6 months. I was like, ‘Wasn’t I just pregnant?’” she told Us. “It’s really cute because as a mom every morning when she wakes up, you see more hair or all of a sudden she’s sitting up on her own or something is happening … I love being a mom and I think the greatest part about it too is between [my husband] supporting me and my sister, I’ve been able to keep my career and so everything feels really good right now.”

Motherhood has been so good that she’s already looking forward to baby No. 2, “I do [want more kids]. I told Bryan after I make my comeback we can start trying for baby No. 2,” she said. “He wants to try when Birdie is literally 9 months. I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ He and his sister are so close in age, so it’s definitely sooner than later, but I was like, ‘Let me make my comeback and enjoy a little time’ and then yes, baby No. 2 for sure.”

Though Nikki confesses that her niece gives her baby fever, she doesn’t think she’ll have a child of her own. “I will admit [that] Birdie, she’s just so amazingly cute [and] she does give me baby fever, but like shoot, I’ve already done so much therapy to not want a kid … but I mean, she gives me baby fever, but that’s not in the cards for me.”

“We never know. We all heard John say how many times he was not going to marry you,” her sister quipped back.

She admitted to Us: “I definitely get mommy shamed a lot and I’m nervous about this Cabo episode coming out of Total Divas because it’s like, ‘Mommy gone wild’ but I know haters are gonna be like, ‘Don’t you have a kid at home?’ As if moms are supposed to lose their identities and not do anything and become Mother Teresa. Like no, I’m a mom, I can have some fun. I’m Brie Bella.”

Reporting by Carly Sloane

