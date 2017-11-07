Nikki Bella and John Cena are officially in wedding planning mode!

Us Weekly caught up with the couple on Sunday, November 5, at the Daddy’s Home 2 premiere in Westwood, California, where they opened up about their upcoming nuptials.

“Wedding planning is just starting,” the 40-year-old professional wrestler told Us. “Dancing with the Stars literally took all of [Nikki’s] time,” he said about her stint on season 25 of the ABC reality competition. “So now we’re off and running on another race, and I’m going to enjoy this one.”

Cena proposed to the WWE Diva in April at WrestleMania 33 after five years of dating. In July, he gushed to Us about planning the nuptials with his future wife: “We talk about [the wedding] all the time. I was very fortunate to find a partner that I want to share my life with who is as driven as I am. We are literally working our tails off.” That said, he anticipates the big day will fall sometime before the end of 2018.

Though the pro-wrestler-turned-actor plays a father on-screen in Daddy’s Home 2, he’s not sure how that will play out in his real life. Earlier this year he told Us: “I can barely raise myself, so I just don’t know how good a dad I’ll be. I guess that’s my biggest fear.”

The reality star couple have been engrossed with multiple projects, including the family film sequel which is set to hit theaters on Friday, November 10.

