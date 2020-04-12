Nikki Bella talked about the annoying side effects of pregnancy, including skin pigmentation and excess hair as she shared a makeup-free selfie with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on Sunday, April 12.

“Time for that no filter post,” the former WWE star, 36, captioned her Instagram photo. “Pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing bump that makes me smile everyday.”

“Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on,” she continued. “Oh and that I have an amazing chef as a fiancé! Who’s trying to make me gain a lot more pounds than my thighs that are already touching and rubbing would like.”

The Total Bellas star, who got engaged to the former Dancing With the Stars pro in France in November, also admitted she “can’t wait for my Laser Away appointments after breast feeding bc I have realized there is no boundary to where, when and how much your hair wants to grow. (I’m officially becoming Brie lol!!)”

Fans posted supportive comments on Bella’s post, with one telling her she is “gorgeous no matter what,” while another wrote that “pregnancy is amazing! Your body changes and it will keep on changing. Enjoy!”

The former DWTS contestant announced her pregnancy in January alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella, who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. The mom-to-be added that she has found it “a challenge” to learn to sleep on her side, “especially bc it has brought a lot of neck pain back and now my cheeks have some fun friends that have joined them (pimples lol) can’t wait to get a facial again! Dreaming of that Sothys spa in Paris (dream big right lol) But goodness it’s pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again right? Without all the beauty appointments and makeup everyday.”

The E! star reflected on self-acceptance while quarantining at home (she is self-isolating with Brie, who is her next door neighbor) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age,” she wrote. “I’m going through a lot of course bc of pregnancy but goodness when I feel my baby kick or move, I don’t care how many pounds I have gained, or skin changes I have, or pain that feeling is unlike anything I have ever experienced. It makes me smile so big every time. The love is already greater than any other! Excited for the rest of this journey called the miracle of life.”