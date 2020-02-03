Double trouble! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are both pregnant — and both posting sweet shots of their baby bumps.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2020 that the twin sisters both have little ones on the way. Brie, who already shares her 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, with husband Daniel Bryan, went on to share the news via Instagram.

“We are shocked like all of you!!!” she wrote at the time. “Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

As for Nikki, the retired professional wrestler shared an ultrasound photo on Twitter, writing, “I was like, ‘Brie whatcha up to?’ She was like, ‘Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement.’ I was like ‘ARTEM [Chigvintsev]! We haven’t taken any cute pics yet! Lol so lets start with this one. Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it! Lol.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared the same sonogram shot, gushing on social media that he was “going to be a dad.” He went on to write, “We are so excited!”

The following day, Chigvintsev’s fiancée posted a picture of him cradling her baby bump before showing it off in a series of Instagram Story selfies in a sports bra and underwear.

She and the dancer got engaged in November 2019. As for Brie, she and Bryan wed in 2014 and welcomed their daughter three years later.

“The greatest feeling in the world!” the “Total Bellas Podcast” cohost captioned Birdie’s darling debut at the time. “Can’t even express the love I feel for her. From the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you for all your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy’s mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the twins’ budding bellies.