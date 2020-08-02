Another Bella baby! Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed their second child on Saturday, August 1.

“It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020,” Bella captioned a sweet photo of the newborn clutching his mom’s hand as she held him. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

The Incomparable co-author, 36, announced in January that she was pregnant with baby No. 2. Her twin sister, Nikki Bella, shared her own pregnancy news at the same time.

“We are shocked like all of you!!!” Brie captioned her Instagram reveal. “Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us, our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

Brie and Bryan, 39, previously welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, in May 2017.

The couple, who wed in 2014, struggled to conceive a younger sibling for Birdie for eight months, she told Health magazine in December 2019. “I couldn’t get pregnant,” Brie revealed at the time.

She went on to tell the outlet, “I was stressed, and it wasn’t happening. There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something, like, it’s not a great time to have another baby.”

The former professional wrestler said she had “big-time” nerves about adding another baby to their brood.

Brie explained, “I get these sweats thinking about how to travel with two. Bryan travels all the time, [but] we were talking about it, and think it would be amazing to see Birdie as a big sister. I just have to think about my career — and does it fit in now, or do I need to wait until my husband is home more?”

Following their pregnancy reveals, Brie and Nikki, 36, suffered from the “exact same” symptoms. Brie told Us Weekly exclusively in April: “We were so nauseous our first trimester and I was never sick with [my daughter], Birdie ever. [Nikki and I had] morning sickness all day long. We felt like we had car sickness.”

Nikki chimed in at the time: “There are days I really get rocked and exhausted and my body’s going through so much. … It’s just in this shock. It’s just tough.”