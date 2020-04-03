In it together! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are both experiencing similar pregnancy symptoms ahead of their babies’ births.

“[It’s] really bizarre,” Brie, 36, tells Us Weekly during the latest episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “We have the exact same symptoms. We were so nauseous our first trimester and I was never sick with [my daughter], Birdie ever. [Nikki and I had] morning sickness all day long. We felt like we had car sickness.”

Now, the Incomparable authors’ second trimesters are going “great.”

The Total Bellas stars announced in January that they are pregnant and due less than two weeks apart. “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” Nikki, also 36, captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life.”

The mom-to-be tells Us that “everything is so new” during her pregnancy. “I guess I just didn’t realize how all these body changes would feel,” Nikki explains. “I don’t just mean outer, but inner. There are days I really get rocked and exhausted and my body’s going through so much. … It’s just in this shock. It’s just tough.”

She adds, “I was not expecting that hangover feeling everyday and that it would never go away. I was like, ‘This pregnancy, is this going to be my whole nine months?’ Thank God it’s gotten better, but I still get days. I can always tell when my baby has a big growth spurt because I just am dead, like, out of it. It’s crazy.”

She and her identical twin are currently leaning on each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m lucky because we are next-door neighbors,” Brie told Marie Osmond during a virtual Thursday, March 26, The Talk appearance. “We literally have zero property line, so having each other’s company and support and staying positive really helps, but it’s a time when everything is so uncertain.”

Nikki added that they “haven’t fought yet.”

Listen to the full podcast interview above. For more exclusive interviews and TV news, subscribe to the “Watch With Us” podcast for free.

Total Bellas premieres on E! Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. E.T.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta