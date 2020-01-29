In it together! Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are both pregnant with due dates only one week and a half apart, Us Weekly confirms.

While Nikki, 36, is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, her twin sister already shares her 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, with her husband, Daniel Bryan.

The retired professional wrestler gave birth in May 2017, three years after she and the four-time WWE Champion, 38, tied the knot. “The greatest feeling in the world!” Brie captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Can’t even express the love I feel for her. From the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you for all your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy’s mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy.”

As for Nikki, the athlete started dating Chigvintsev, 37, in January 2019 following her split from John Cena. Six months into their relationship, the Total Bellas alum told Us exclusively that the Dancing With the Stars pro had baby fever.

“When we [were] just friends and dancing, he would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first,” Nikki said in July. “I remember he used to tell me, ‘You just seem like you would be a mom one day. Like, it’s so weird to think that you weren’t.’ At that point when we were dancing, I was like, ‘No, I’m cool. I’m not going to be a mom. It’s all good.’”

She added at the time: “I’ve heard about his baby fever forever, but I’ve told him, ‘Look, I don’t know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future.’”

The dancer proposed to Nikki in November, but the couple didn’t share their engagement news until earlier this month. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram on January 3. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Chigvintsev shared photos of his own at the time, writing, “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes.”