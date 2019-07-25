Babies on the brain! Nikki Bella revealed that her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, sees a family in his future.

“When we [were] just friends and dancing, he would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first,” the Total Bellas star, 35, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 24, at the 9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night hosted by Variety — The Children’s Charity of Southern California. “I remember he used to tell me, ‘You just seem like you would be a mom one day. Like, it’s so weird to think that you weren’t.’ At that point when we were dancing, I was like, ‘No, I’m cool. I’m not going to be a mom. It’s all good.’”

The reality star added, “I’ve heard about his baby fever forever, but I’ve told him, ‘Look, I don’t know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future.’”

The couple made their relationship official earlier this month, more than six months after they started dating. “We’re boyfriend and girlfriend,” the retired wrestler said on “The Bellas” podcast on July 17.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 47, chimed in, “We’re in a relationship!”

In a July 3 episode, the California native gushed about her guy’s sweet bond with her 2-year-old niece, Birdie. “They’re very cute,” Nikki told her twin sister, Brie Bella. “And she loves him. … He’s going to make an amazing father. Not to me, it could be to anyone.”

The E! personality was last romantically linked to John Cena. While she was vocal about wanting children with the actor, 42, he was “absolutely” against the idea. Following a broken engagement and a brief reconciliation, he and Nikki officially called it quits in May 2018.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer