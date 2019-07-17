#NoLabels no more! More than six months after they started dating, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have finally made their relationship official.

“We’re boyfriend and girlfriend,” the retired wrestler, 35, announced on “The Bellas Podcast” on Wednesday, July 17. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, echoed, “We’re in a relationship!”

The couple also shared the news on YouTube with a passionate video of themselves dancing a choreographed routine to Rita Ora’s song “Let You Love Me.”

“I literally was joking with him that I wanted the title of our dance to be ‘#Official’ because everyone was writing on social media lately like, ‘#NoLabels, just be #Official,’” Bella explained on her podcast. “So, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m totally gonna play that up, what everyone’s talking about on social media.’ And then [sister] Brie reminded me that that was very corny to name a dance ‘#Official.’”

The athlete told listeners that she was “smiling ear to ear” as she shared the news of her relationship. “Why do I feel like I’m in high school right now?” she joked.

For the dance video, Bella selected Ora’s song because she felt that it perfectly encapsulated her “journey with Artem and dating.”

“This song really hit me hard,” she said. “I just felt like, ‘OK, I’m falling for this guy really fast.’ But — not that I wanted to avoid it — but I just kept trying to push Artem away. I just wasn’t ready for anything.”

The professional dancer shared a similar sentiment: “It’s very personal. It’s very special because of the song and the story line. … It sums up our story. It’s very dear to both of our hearts.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in early January that Bella and Chigvintsev, who were partnered on season 25 of DWTS in 2017, had been seeing each other “for a while.” She was previously engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena, but they called off their engagement in July 2018 after six years together.

The Total Bellas star and the choreographer made their romance Instagram official in March. Their red carpet debut followed on July 11 at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!