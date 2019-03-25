You know things are getting serious when they become Instagram official! Nikki Bella is slowly opening up about her budding romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev months after they were first spotted together.

“Well after that season finale 😳 First thing I’ll be talking about this Wednesday,” the Total Bellas star, 35, wrote alongside a photo of herself kissing the dancer, 36, on the cheek, referring to the Sunday, March 24, episode of the hit E! show, in which she confirmed the new couple’s relationship.

Bella is set to speak out about her love life on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of her and twin sister Brie Bella’s “The Bellas Podcast,” but briefly teased things with Chigvintsev during Sunday night’s season finale.

“I just feel like this free spirit. Truly like a butterfly out of her cage. I don’t know. I have this new level of excitement. I’m just having a lot of fun. And I feel like, the first time ever, I’m focusing on me. It’s crazy. I never in my life would’ve thought that, like, I would’ve had a lot in common with a Russian,” Nikki explained before the camera panned to her jumping on the back of Chigvintsev’s Ducati. “I’m ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about.”

News of Nikki’s new relationship comes almost one year after she and ex-fiancé John Cena split after six years and ended their engagement.

Nikki told Us Weekly last month that she and Chigvintsev were “just friends” despite having “so much chemistry and a cool connection.” Though she played coy about their relationship at the time, Us broke the news in January that the pair have been seeing each other “for a while,” according to multiple sources.

