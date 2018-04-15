After six years together, John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits, the couple revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple tells Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Cena, 40, proposed to Bella, 34, got engaged in one year ago at Wrestlemania 32. The two have been dating since 2012.

Last month, Cena spoke with Us Weekly about their relationship, admitting that it takes a lot of work.

“Relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy,” Cena said. “We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff.”

He continued: “It takes being able to mesh two lives. I would never ever want Nicole to be in a position where she says, ‘I’m holding you back from doing this because I feel it’s wrong for us.’ And I would never say that to her. That’s why she’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.”

