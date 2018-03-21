John Cena is one busy man. He is set to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for the second time in a row on Sunday, March 25; he appears on WWE’s programming at least once a week, which is always in a different city; and he’s planning a wedding to WWE Superstar Nikki Bella.

While the 16-time WWE champion hasn’t revealed when he and Bella will walk down the aisle, she just celebrated her nine-day bachelorette party in Paris. “I know now that she’s back, she’s probably shaking away a pretty big headache and then they’ll probably get into the nuts and bolts of the wedding,” Cena tells Us Weekly exclusively, adding that he’s not planning a bachelor weekend.

“I do all this fun stuff! I guess where there’s not a fun thing to be done, I truly just relax! So, I’m really low-key when it comes to that,” the American Grit host, 40, explains. He’s also not stressing over the planning, as his fiancée is in control of that.

“I’m kind of the assistant principal and she’s the principal,” he says, noting that it’s her choice whether they write their own vows and if they have the wedding on television. He proposed during a live broadcast of Wrestlemania in April 2017, sharing the moment with the entire world.

“It’s all up to the boss,” he says of Bella, 34, adding that she and sister Brie Bella really love to welcome their fans into the personal moments in their life, something he really admires about them both.

“They are so open and the first thing they think about – even when something is genuinely chaotic in their true life – is that because their fans are so dedicated and loyal to them, they feel as if [they do things privately], they’re robbing them from these experiences.”

As for his tips for keeping his relationship work while juggling so many things, Cena has advice both he and Bella go by: Live with someone, not for someone.

“Relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy,” Cena says. “We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff.”

He continues: “It takes being able to mesh two lives. I would never ever want Nicole to be in a position where she says, ‘I’m holding you back from doing this because I feel it’s wrong for us.’ And I would never say that to her. That’s why she’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.”

