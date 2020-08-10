Taking the long road. Everyone’s love story is a little different — and engaged celebrities are no exception.

Some stars say “I do” within a year of knowing each other, others wait for years (and even decades) before making it official. Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo for example, didn’t rush down the aisle after their 2008 proposal.

It took seven years before the lovebirds tied the knot. “I’m not getting married anytime soon,” the American Hustle star told Vanity Fair in December 2013. She told Allure the same year that they “both have a very specific idea that we want to do this [ceremony] in spring or fall, like in those months, but every time I’m busy working.”

After getting hitched in 2015, Adams revealed that she did feel a shift in the couple’s bond.

“We always had the commitment but now he’s stuck with me and I can really act out,” the actress told The Times in January 2016. “I’m kidding. The truth is, I feel a stronger sense of family, a bigger sense of permanence, which is a nice thing for me.”

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis welcomed two children, son Otis and daughter Daisy, since announcing their engagement in 2013.

During an April 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Sudeikis joked about what was taking them so long to make it down the aisle. “I believe we won’t get married until weed is legal in every state,” the Horrible Bosses actor said.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth chose to have a six-year engagement, dating on and off in between, before getting married in December 2018. The pair split less than a year later in August 2019.

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga chose to wait for their special day, but nine years after the actress showed off her diamond ring, the pair called off their engagement and ended their relationship.

Scroll down to see which of your favorite couples have taken their time before making it official — including one duo that made it to the 10-year mark.