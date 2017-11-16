Jennifer Hudson has split from longtime fiancé David Otunga, Us Weekly can confirm.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” a rep for The Voice coach tells Us. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

The former wrestler, 37, and Hudson, 36, welcomed a son together, David Daniel Jr., in 2009. Otunga proposed to the singer in 2008, just a few months after they began dating.

When appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, the host asked the singer if a wedding was coming anytime soon. “I’m not in a hurry. He’s not going anywhere,” she answered, adding that they were happy in their relationship.

Just a month after they got engaged, Hudson’s mother, Darnell Donerson, and brother, Jason Hudson, were fatally shot in their Chicago home; her nephew, 7-year-old Julian King, was found dead in the car. Her former brother-in-law was convicted of the murders years later.

In a 2011 interview with Ebony magazine, Hudson noted that she was with Otunga in Florida at the time of the shootings — and had she been home, she may have been killed.

“That’s one of the things that saved my life, because I could have been home with my mom then. He wanted me to come out to Florida with him instead of going to Chicago,” she told the magazine. “I flew out to see him; that’s why I’m still here. I’ve never said that before, and I can’t believe I just said that now. But I didn’t know. He was just like, ‘I’m going to this wrestling thing, and it’s in Tampa. I’m going out there now, so you can come out there and see me versus going home.'”

